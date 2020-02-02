Profile Utility Token Trading 8.7% Higher This Week (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Profile Utility Token has a total market cap of $90,578.00 and $9,472.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Profile Utility Token token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Coinrail, Allcoin and Coinnest. During the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00046945 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00066990 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,486.93 or 1.00318802 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000719 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00048501 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001448 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Coinnest, LBank, Allcoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

