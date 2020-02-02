Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.14 Billion

Brokerages expect that Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) will post sales of $10.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Progressive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.33 billion and the lowest is $9.88 billion. Progressive reported sales of $8.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full-year sales of $41.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.21 billion to $42.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $44.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.60 billion to $46.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $80.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $758,635.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,400.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 562.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

