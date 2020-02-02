Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $27.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35. Progyny has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $35.43.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.83 million. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Progyny stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

