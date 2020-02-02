Project Pai Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.35 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Project Pai has a market cap of $20.88 million and $1.35 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, OOOBTC, Bitfinex and HBUS. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00036777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.00 or 0.05977964 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024988 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00126979 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00034873 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010616 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,650,342,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,393,362 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OOOBTC, Huobi, BitForex, Bitfinex and HBUS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

