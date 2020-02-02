Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $762.21 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) will announce sales of $762.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $723.77 million and the highest is $829.40 million. Prologis posted sales of $696.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

Shares of PLD opened at $92.88 on Friday. Prologis has a 52-week low of $67.59 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Prologis by 57.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

