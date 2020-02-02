Propy (PRO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $111,092.00

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, Propy has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Propy token can currently be purchased for $0.0862 or 0.00000913 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit and Huobi. Propy has a market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $111,092.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.57 or 0.02980650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00197159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030273 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00130461 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Propy

Propy was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,173,592 tokens. The official website for Propy is propy.com. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Upbit, Liqui, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

