Proton Token (PTT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $308,910.00

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Proton Token has a market cap of $942,983.00 and $308,910.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BCEX, BitForex, DDEX and LBank. During the last seven days, Proton Token has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Proton Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.85 or 0.03011260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00196516 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00131579 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Proton Token Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,208,199,933 tokens. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global.

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinTiger, LBank, BitForex, BCEX and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.