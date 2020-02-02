Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.2% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the third quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 75,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 26,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $1,212,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $295,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.04.

NYSE:XOM opened at $62.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $61.86 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

