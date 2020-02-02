Proxeus (XES) Price Down 49% This Week

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded down 32.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Proxeus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and IDEX. Proxeus has a total market capitalization of $466,903.00 and $236.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Proxeus has traded down 49% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.02 or 0.02971156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00198371 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00130249 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Proxeus

Proxeus’ launch date was January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,242,350 tokens. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proxeus’ official message board is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423. Proxeus’ official website is proxeus.com.

Buying and Selling Proxeus

Proxeus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proxeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proxeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

