ProxyNode 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $54.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, ProxyNode has traded 42.2% lower against the US dollar. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $100,499.00 and approximately $54.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.93 or 0.01235653 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00023442 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003875 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000761 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 151,330,342 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

