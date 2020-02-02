Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 405.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $91.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.09. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $106.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Citigroup cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

