Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,652 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 72.0% during the third quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,401,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,995 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 988,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,952,000 after buying an additional 164,497 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 973,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,221,000 after buying an additional 31,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 690,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,136,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.06. 2,562,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,356. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $106.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.09.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.75.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.