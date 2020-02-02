PUBLISH (NEWS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $258,606.00

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, PUBLISH has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PUBLISH token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $258,606.00 and approximately $56,563.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.27 or 0.02968188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00196766 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00129327 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.