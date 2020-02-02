PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,607,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,312 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.59% of PulteGroup worth $62,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 30.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $44.65 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.52.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

