PumaPay (PMA) Market Cap Achieves $4.54 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One PumaPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and $80,614.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00037054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $558.31 or 0.05933897 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00024849 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00126965 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034700 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010575 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,175,631,271 tokens. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinBene, CoinExchange, IDEX, HitBTC, Coinall and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.