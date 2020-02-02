Pure (PUREX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Pure has a total market capitalization of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.62 or 0.01232993 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00024306 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003865 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000830 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure Coin Profile

Pure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin.

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

