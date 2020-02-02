Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Acquires 1,364 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.7% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $26,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 125.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,685 shares of company stock worth $3,072,219 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $3.16 on Friday, hitting $205.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,793,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $213.25. The stock has a market cap of $130.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.98.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

