Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Acquires 430 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,849,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,955. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.39. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $173.35 and a 1-year high of $270.66.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.07.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

