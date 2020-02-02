Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Buys 3,197 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,362 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.4% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,563,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,202. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.65. The company has a market capitalization of $124.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

