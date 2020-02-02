Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Buys 8,401 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.90.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $10.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.05. 5,955,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.69. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

