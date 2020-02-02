Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $13,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 20.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $1,102,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,262 shares of company stock valued at $13,209,019 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on Lam Research from $346.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.29.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $12.74 on Friday, reaching $298.21. 2,408,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,751. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $163.60 and a twelve month high of $319.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.14.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.36% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

