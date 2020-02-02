Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Grows Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.4% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 665.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,780,000 after buying an additional 177,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,586,748,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in BlackRock by 32.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,982,000 after purchasing an additional 63,063 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $26,445,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in BlackRock by 68.1% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 115,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,489,000 after purchasing an additional 46,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,337 shares of company stock worth $28,974,874 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.58.

Shares of BLK traded down $12.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $527.35. 646,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,357. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $403.54 and a one year high of $547.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $514.57 and a 200 day moving average of $469.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

