Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,963 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. owned about 0.41% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF worth $13,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

ESGU traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.78. 409,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,781. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $74.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.62.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0108 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.