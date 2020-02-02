Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Grows Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,613 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after buying an additional 790,787 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Barclays started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. MKM Partners raised their price target on TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.45.

TJX stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.04. 5,901,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,421,102. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.76. The stock has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

