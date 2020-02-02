Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $12.58 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,486 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. owned about 0.25% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $12,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 695.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $32,866.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,480,204.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $29,484.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,979.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,107 shares of company stock valued at $148,819 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BXMT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.20. 775,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,118. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $38.54. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

