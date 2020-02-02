Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $13.24 Million Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in VF were worth $13,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in VF during the 3rd quarter worth $23,333,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in VF by 317.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,870,000 after acquiring an additional 235,641 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in VF by 1,243.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,450,000 after acquiring an additional 202,293 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in VF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $418,152,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its holdings in VF by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 394,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,284,000 after acquiring an additional 153,883 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on VFC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VF has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

In related news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.97. 3,467,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,449. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

