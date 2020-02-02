Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $14.66 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.53 on Friday, hitting $219.07. 51,384,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,956,832. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $166.47 and a 12 month high of $225.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.49 and a 200-day moving average of $199.13.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.