Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $16.21 Million Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for about 1.0% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. owned about 0.07% of American Water Works worth $16,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.20. 1,300,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.33. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $93.44 and a 52 week high of $137.73.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

