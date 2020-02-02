Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $37.72 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,151 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. owned about 2.34% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF worth $37,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 2,039.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 254.9% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,833. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average of $65.58. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $69.71.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.