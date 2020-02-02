Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $5.34 Million Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,117,000. Pavion Blue Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,907,000. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,774,000 after purchasing an additional 765,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.38. 13,983,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,309,419. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.20. The company has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

