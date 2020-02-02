Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $5.72 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 14.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.79. 1,617,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.67. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.94.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

