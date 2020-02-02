Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,532 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.39. 3,303,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,889. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $138.13 and a 52 week high of $179.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.98. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.70.

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

