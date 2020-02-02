Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $8.77 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

VIG stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.37. 1,426,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,629. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $103.16 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.84.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

