Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $9.35 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,091,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,674 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 688.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 668,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,903,000 after purchasing an additional 583,559 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3,862.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,214,000 after purchasing an additional 538,672 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,710,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,077,000 after purchasing an additional 362,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,942,000 after purchasing an additional 279,429 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,336,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,184. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $128.58 and a one year high of $162.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $226,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,598 shares of company stock worth $27,083,603 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.92.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

