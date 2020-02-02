Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,463 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.6% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $26,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 3.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.9% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 32,425 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 37.6% in the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,425 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.19. 23,906,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,013,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.64. The firm has a market cap of $196.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $35.77 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

