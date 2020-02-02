Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Purchases 1,622 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 1.5% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $23,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.56.

Shares of MMC traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.86. 2,621,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,105. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.68 and a 52 week high of $116.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.01. The company has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

