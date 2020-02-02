Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Purchases 2,042 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $13,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 3,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $524,745.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,589 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,355. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IR traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.23. 2,216,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,935. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $98.66 and a fifty-two week high of $138.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.88 and a 200-day moving average of $125.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

