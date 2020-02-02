Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Purchases 21,170 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $28,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

IJR traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.48. 4,374,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,655. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.78. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.82 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

