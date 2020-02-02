Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Purchases 24,614 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,614 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. owned about 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $28,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

IJH stock traded down $4.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.46. 1,478,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,563. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $180.29 and a 12 month high of $210.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

