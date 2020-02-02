Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Purchases 46,649 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 630.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,044 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,649 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $39,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weeden reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

SBUX stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,574,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,112,160. The firm has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

