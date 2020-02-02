Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,313 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.0% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $16,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,052 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $144,183,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,773,000 after buying an additional 3,140,824 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,822,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,720,000 after buying an additional 1,527,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,204,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,714,000 after buying an additional 1,039,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $736,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,193.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $122,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 693,462 shares of company stock worth $33,394,756. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,113,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,960,884. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average of $43.23. The stock has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

