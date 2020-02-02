Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Sells 4,412 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 484.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,151,000 after purchasing an additional 97,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $6.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $313.19. 2,577,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,803. The firm has a market cap of $125.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.59 and a 52-week high of $342.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.