Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Sells 9,409 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,716 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,409 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.1% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $305.52. 1,820,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,462. The company has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $205.75 and a 12-month high of $314.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Edward Jones lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.05.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total transaction of $302,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $302.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,515 shares of company stock worth $4,369,703. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

