Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Sells 952 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $10,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $69,195,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,439,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,639,000 after purchasing an additional 442,494 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,346,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,201,000 after purchasing an additional 329,577 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the third quarter worth approximately $27,983,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 13.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,350,000 after buying an additional 140,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,707. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.87. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.26 and a 1-year high of $151.97.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.82.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

