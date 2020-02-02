Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,502 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $8,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 7.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.90.

Shares of BDX traded down $5.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,762. The stock has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $221.47 and a 52 week high of $283.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.12.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,989,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,954 shares of company stock valued at $33,953,362. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.