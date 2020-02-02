PWR Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, PWR Coin has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $91,378.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PWR Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.75 or 0.01234782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00046784 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00023671 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00204098 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00067010 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003992 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.