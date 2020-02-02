Pylon Network (PYLNT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,679.00

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Pylon Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00006119 BTC on major exchanges including $7.50, $13.77, $33.94 and $50.98. Pylon Network has a total market cap of $307,127.00 and approximately $1,679.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pylon Network

PYLNT is a coin. It launched on July 30th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 533,609 coins. The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pylon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

