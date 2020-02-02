Qbao Reaches Market Cap of $365,219.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $365,219.00 and $3,703.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qbao has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qbao token can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Allcoin, Coinnest and EXX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000190 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund.

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinEgg, Coinnest, EXX and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

