QCash (QC) Hits Market Cap of $44.36 Million

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, QCash has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. QCash has a market capitalization of $44.36 million and approximately $309.99 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QCash token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001518 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.28 or 0.02984081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00196178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00128598 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QCash Token Profile

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,100 tokens. QCash’s official website is www.zb.cn.

Buying and Selling QCash

QCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

