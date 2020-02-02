Qitmeer (HLC) Price Hits $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:HLC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Qitmeer token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, ZB.COM, Coinnest and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. Qitmeer has a market cap of $1.43 million and $28,351.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.49 or 0.02969818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00197805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030249 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00130056 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,009,995 tokens. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain. The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Coinnest, ZB.COM, CoinBene and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

